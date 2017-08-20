Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Grabs one pass in San Francisco
Thomas caught one of three targets for four yards in Saturday's preseason win over the 49ers.
Thomas and Paxton Lynch failed to connect on a deep shot down the field and Lynch failed to recognize Thomas crossing the field wide open at least once. The misses certainly won't help Lynch land the starting job and all signs point to Trevor Siemian suiting up again as the starter. Thomas' stats were fairly consistent whether Siemian or Lynch was under center in 2016. Thomas averaged 66.8 yards, 0.4 touchdowns, and 5.6 catches per game in Lynch's 2.5 games of duty. In the other 13.5 games, Thomas averaged 67.9 yards, 0.3 touchdowns, and 5.6 catches per game with Siemian slinging passes. Expect Thomas to get his numbers no matter who starts the season.
