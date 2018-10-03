Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Held to 24 yards
Thomas caught four of seven targets for 24 yards during Monday's loss to Kansas City.
Thomas was slow out of his break when cutting up field for a catch in the closing seconds of the game. The pass flew just over his head and the game was over moments later. Thomas has looked off all season. Despite leading the squad with 33 targets, he has just over half as many yards as Emmanuel Sanders and has just 26 more yards than rookie Courtland Sutton despite 12 more catches and 13 more targets. Thomas has faced some tough challenges early on with games against two of the top five defenses in terms of opponent passer rating. He faces another great test in Week 5, the Jets' No. 6-ranked unit.
