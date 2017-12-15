Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Leads team in receiving yardage

Thomas brought in five of eight targets for 69 yards in Thursday's 25-13 win over the Colts.

Thomas' receiving yardage led all pass catchers on the night and his 13.8 YPC was his best since Week 3. The eight-year veteran has come on in the last two games, posting a combined 13 receptions for 162 yards, and he's now posted at a catch of at least 20 yards in three straight contests. With Brock Osweiler slated to remain under center for the Broncos' final two games in the wake of Trevor Siemian's shoulder injury, Thomas' production could continue to see a slight uptick.