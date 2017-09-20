Play

Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Limited at practice

Thomas (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Thomas apparently came out of Sunday's 42-17 win over the Cowboys with an injury, but his ability to practice in any capacity suggests its not a major ailment. His participation throughout the week is still worth tracking, as it will be somewhat concerning if he doesn't return to a full practice either Thursday or Friday.

