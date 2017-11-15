Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Limited at practice Wednesday

Thomas (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

We'll revisit Thomas' status Thursday, but his limited participation suggests that the Broncos were likely simply managing his reps Wednesday. Last week, the wideout missed practice on Wednesday with a hamstring issue, before returning to a limited session Thursday and turning a full practice Friday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories