Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Limited in practice Thursday
The Broncos listed Thomas as a limited participant in practice Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
It amounts to a step forward for Thomas, who was held out entirely during the Broncos' first practice of the week Wednesday. There's a good possibility Thomas will take part in all drills Friday, but even if the Broncos decide to limit him again, the expectation remains that he'll be in line for a full workload Sunday against the Patriots.
