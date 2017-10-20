Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Limited Thursday

Thomas (calf) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Contending with lower-body injuries all season, Thomas predictably kicked off Week 7 preparation with no practice reps Wednesday. With a limited session under his belt, he's tested his bruised calf and will seek to rid himself of a designation by the release of Friday's injury report. Even if he doesn't, there's an expectation he'll take the field against the Chargers on Sunday, when he'll be the clear-cut No. 1 option in the passing game due to the absence of Emmanuel Sanders (ankle).