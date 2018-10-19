Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Makes five grabs in Week 7 win

Thomas brought in five of six targets for 42 yards in the Broncos' 45-10 win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

With the defense contributing a pair of early pick-sixes, the passing game didn't need to be overly aggressive Thursday. That led to a modest target share for Thomas, who checked in second in looks to Emmanuel Sanders for the night. However, while Sanders averaged an impressive 17.0 yards per grab, Thomas managed just 8.4 yards per catch. The 30-year-old had found the end zone in each of the prior two games, so he retains some solid touchdown equity heading into a Week 8 divisional showdown with the Chiefs.