Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Misses practice with hammy issue

Thomas was held out of Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Thomas dealt with minor groin/hamstring issues in August and September, but it wasn't anything that posed a threat to his game availability. He didn't appear hindered in Sunday's 51-23 loss to the Eagles, catching eight of 12 targets for 70 yards and a touchdown while logging 83 percent of the offensive snaps. A Thursday return to practice, even in a limited capacity, likely would put Thomas on track to play in Sunday night's game against the Patriots.