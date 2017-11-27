Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Not a factor Sunday
Thomas caught five of eight pass attempts for 18 yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Raiders.
Though only his third-worst statistical output on the season from a fantasy perspective, it was perhaps his most disappointing, considering that the 29-year-old receiver had tallied at least 44 yards and a touchdown in three consecutive weeks, and led the Broncos in receptions and targets in this one. His longest gain of the game was six yards. The eight-year veteran will try and rebound in a Week 13 matchup with Miami.
More News
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Scores for third straight game•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Returns to full practice•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Finds end zone•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Cleared for SNF•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...