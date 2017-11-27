Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Not a factor Sunday

Thomas caught five of eight pass attempts for 18 yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Raiders.

Though only his third-worst statistical output on the season from a fantasy perspective, it was perhaps his most disappointing, considering that the 29-year-old receiver had tallied at least 44 yards and a touchdown in three consecutive weeks, and led the Broncos in receptions and targets in this one. His longest gain of the game was six yards. The eight-year veteran will try and rebound in a Week 13 matchup with Miami.