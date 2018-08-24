Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Not getting traded

Rumors that Thomas is on the tradeblock are false, Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM Denver reports.

Some had speculated that Thomas could be reunited with former coach Josh McDaniels in New England, a proposal that makes a little sense given New England's lack of depth at the position and John Elway's penchant for saving dollars. Getting rid of Thomas, particularly from a leadership and morale perspective, would be a tough pill to swallow. Thomas staying in Denver might be bad news for Thomas fans as he figured to see an upgrade at quarterback, but good news for Case Keenum and the Broncos' other weapons.

