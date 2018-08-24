Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Not getting traded
Rumors that Thomas is on the tradeblock are false, Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM Denver reports.
Some had speculated that Thomas could be reunited with former coach Josh McDaniels in New England, a proposal that makes a little sense given New England's lack of depth at the position and John Elway's penchant for saving dollars. Getting rid of Thomas, particularly from a leadership and morale perspective, would be a tough pill to swallow. Thomas staying in Denver might be bad news for Thomas fans as he figured to see an upgrade at quarterback, but good news for Case Keenum and the Broncos' other weapons.
More News
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Returns for practice•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Dealing with sore wrist•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: To get longer look•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Adjusts diet in offseason•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Lining up everywhere•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Picking No. 5 in PPR
Sad that you missed out on a top-four selection? Don't be! Dave Richard says picking fifth...
-
Picking No. 6 in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build your team if you pick No. 6 overall in a PPR league...
-
Picking No. 7 in PPR
If DeAndre Hopkins falls to you at No. 7 in a PPR draft you may want to start thinking about...
-
Picking No. 8 in PPR
No David Johnson, no Antonio Brown, no problem! Dave Richard lays out the keys to having successful...
-
Picking No. 9 in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build your team if you pick No. 9 overall in a PPR league...
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR
How early is too early for Keenan Allen in PPR? Not the 10th pick.