Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Not practicing Wednesday

Thomas (lower leg) didn't practice Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

With his absence from practice confirmed, Thomas will bear close watching the rest of the week as an injury-riddled Denver offense prepares for Sunday's road game against the Chargers. His ability to play through the injury and catch 10 passes in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants was a good sign, but he did sport a visible limp during the latter portion of the contest. Broncos coach Vance Joseph already said Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) will be out for at least one game.

