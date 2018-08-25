Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Outshined by teammates
Thomas caught two of four targets for 13 yards in Friday's preseason game against Washington.
Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton provided all the highlights, with Thomas contributing a modest 13-yard gain on a touchdown drive. Sutton's emergence has contributed to some rumors about Thomas being available for trade, but recent reports out of Denver suggest the team isn't actually considering the idea. Given their lack of proven talent at tight end, the Broncos shouldn't have too much trouble keeping Thomas, Sanders and Sutton busy.
