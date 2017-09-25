Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Picks up 98 yards in loss

Thomas (hamstring) snatched six of nine targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 26-16 loss to Buffalo.

Thomas was slow out the gate on Sunday, failing to register his first reception until late in the first half, but picked up the pace with three catches of over 20 yards on the day. Though they came in a losing effort, those plays down field are a good sign from Thomas as Denver's new offense under Mike McCoy is capable of lulling defense to sleep underneath before popping a shot down field. Look for such opportunities to continue, not soon enough for Denver fans.