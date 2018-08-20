Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Returns for practice

Thomas (wrist) is practicing Monday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Thomas was healthy throughout training camp prior to sitting out Saturday's preseason loss to the Bears. He played through nagging hip injuries for much of the past two years, but he's optimistic his weight-free training regimen in the offseason will help him avoid the same issues in 2018. The 30-year-old wideout could get extended run in Friday's preseason game against Washington.

