Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Returns for practice
Thomas (wrist) is practicing Monday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Thomas was healthy throughout training camp prior to sitting out Saturday's preseason loss to the Bears. He played through nagging hip injuries for much of the past two years, but he's optimistic his weight-free training regimen in the offseason will help him avoid the same issues in 2018. The 30-year-old wideout could get extended run in Friday's preseason game against Washington.
More News
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Dealing with sore wrist•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: To get longer look•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Adjusts diet in offseason•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Lining up everywhere•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Will sit out rest of minicamp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Davis
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Big questions after preseason Week 2
How high should Josh Gordon go? Are we buying the Christian McCaffrey hype? Our experts tackle...
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...