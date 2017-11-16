Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Returns to full practice

Thomas (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

Thomas was limited Wednesday, but his full participation Thursday ensures that the wideout will be available for Sunday's contest against the Bengals. With tight ends A.J. Derby (shoulder) and Jeff Heuerman (knee) both banged up, look for Thomas and fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders to remain key cogs in the Broncos' Week 11 passing attack. The duo combined for 11 catches on 19 targets in this past Sunday's 41-16 loss to the Patriots.