Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Scores for third straight game

Thomas caught five of nine targets for 64 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bengals.

Thomas had a quiet game going into the fourth quarter and only achieved fantasy utility with a 17-yard touchdown grab with five minutes left on the clock. He was the team leader in targets, catches and yards, but another lackluster performance from Brock Osweiler capped what production he did enjoy. Still, Thomas has scored in three straight games since Osweiler took over and will look to keep this streak alive next week against the Raiders.