Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Scores fourth touchdown of season

Thomas caught eight of 12 pass attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Jets.

He had more receptions and yards in this one than in his past two games combined. The 29-year-old was again Trevor Siemian's most-targeted receiver, as no other Bronco saw more than four. The Georgia Tech product will look to take advantage of another plus matchup with the Colts in Week 15.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop