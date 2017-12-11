Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Scores fourth touchdown of season

Thomas caught eight of 12 pass attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Jets.

He had more receptions and yards in this one than in his past two games combined. The 29-year-old was again Trevor Siemian's most-targeted receiver, as no other Bronco saw more than four. The Georgia Tech product will look to take advantage of another plus matchup with the Colts in Week 15.