Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Scores in fourth quarter

Thomas caught six of 10 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win against the Seahawks.

Thomas was relatively quiet until he caught a nice four-yard touchdown in the final period. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Sanders led the Broncos in all receiving categories, catching 10 of 11 targets for 135 yards and a touchdown. With Case Keenum upgrading the quarterback position for Denver, it wouldn't be surprising to see both Thomas and Sanders rebound from their disappointing 2017 stat lines.