Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Scores in loss

Thomas snagged six of eight targets for 57 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.

Thomas juked a defender out of his shoes late in the fourth quarter, beating his man on a quick corner route and snagging a wide-open six-yard touchdown to tie the game at 24. The outing was bittersweet for Thomas. Not only did Denver lose, but he came 51 yards short of his sixth-straight 1,000-yard season. The fact that he's been able to keep the streak going this long with Denver's shoddy quarterback play in recent seasons is impressive in and of itself and he'll have to work some magic again in 2018 with Denver's quarterback situation very much in question.