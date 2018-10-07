Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Scores in loss

Thomas caught five of six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-16 loss at the Jets.

The bulk of Thomas' damage came on a 42-yard toss-up in the closing moments of the game, Denver already down by multiple scores. It was nice to see Thomas, who is visibly slowed this season, get down field like that, but it was too little and too late for both he and the Broncos. Despite being targeted at least five times for the 95th consecutive game, performances like Sunday's are too far and few between for Thomas, who has been held under 25 yards twice this season. A tough matchup against the Rams looms on Sunday.