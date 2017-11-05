Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Scores in loss

Thomas caught eight of 12 targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 51-23 loss in Philadelphia.

Thomas snapped a 13-game scoreless streak with a 1-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter. Denver's struggles on offense over the past month have been well-documented and better quarterback play seems far off, but both Trevor Siemian and Brock Osweiler have at least seemed determined to push the ball to Thomas at all costs. Thomas has been targeted 41 times during the team's four-game losing streak and has averaged just under 70 yards per game despite a nine-yard outing against the Chargers. There isn't much to like on the Broncos' offense, but Thomas has been solid and goes up against a bad Patriots secondary next week.