Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Scores in second straight

Thomas hauled in three of his four targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Rams.

Thomas caught a 1-yard pass to draw the Broncos to 23-20 with under two minutes remaining in the game. He tied two teammates for fourth on the Broncos in targets on the day, but the Georgia Tech product may not mind as long as he keeps finding paydirt. The 30-year-old will try to get in the end zone for a third straight game Week 7 at Arizona.