Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Should be fine for Sunday
Thomas (calf) should return to practice Thursday and is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.
Thomas was limping during the second half of Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants, but he still finished with 10 catches for 133 yards, and he's subsequently been diagnosed with nothing more than a bruised calf. Barring a late setback, he should stay busy in Sunday's matchup, as the Broncos won't have Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and may also be missing depth receivers Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) and Cody Latimer (knee).
More News
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Watching practice from sideline•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Avoids serious leg injury•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Cleared to continue after X-ray•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Drops 133 yards on talented Giants secondary•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Struggles in Sunday's win•
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...