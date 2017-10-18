Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Should be fine for Sunday

Thomas (calf) should return to practice Thursday and is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.

Thomas was limping during the second half of Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants, but he still finished with 10 catches for 133 yards, and he's subsequently been diagnosed with nothing more than a bruised calf. Barring a late setback, he should stay busy in Sunday's matchup, as the Broncos won't have Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and may also be missing depth receivers Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) and Cody Latimer (knee).