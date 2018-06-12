Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Skips team drills following foot tweak

Coach Vance Joseph said Tuesday that Thomas "tweaked" his foot, causing him to miss the team drills, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Joseph didn't seem to indicate any concern about the issue, but it's worth monitoring the star wideout's availability as minicamp rolls along. Assuming the issue doesn't impact him in the long run, Thomas should lead the revamped Broncos receiving corps with a good opportunity to reach 140 targets after doing so in each of the last seven seasons.