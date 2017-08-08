Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Slimmer for 2017
Thomas has dropped from 232 pounds to 218 pounds by switching to a vegan diet, Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC reports.
Renck also reported on the numerous spectacular grabs Thomas made during Monday's practice. Thomas has usually been his most dynamic in catch-and-run situations and it's not hard to imagine him adding a bit to his speed while 14 pounds lighter. At the same time, at 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, he likely won't be much easier for defensive backs to tackle. As he approaches age 30, carrying around less weight might also be a good career move, especially after struggling with hip issues. Even with below-average quarterback play over the past two seasons, Thomas has averaged 98 catches and 1,194 yards with a hobbled Peyton Manning and inexperienced Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, and Paxton Lynch. If either Lynch or Siemian get their act together, it shouldn't be hard for the slimmer Thomas to crack the century mark in receptions again.
