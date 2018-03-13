Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Staying in Denver

The Broncos have exercised a $4 million option to keep Thomas under contract for the next two seasons, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Coming off a down season, Thomas may have been worried the Broncos would ask him to take a pay cut, but general manager John Elway said it wouldn't be an issue. True to his word, Elway exercised the option Tuesday, shortly after it was reported that Case Keenum will sign with Denver. Even if Keenum can't match his breakout 2017 campaign, he's a significant upgrade on Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, giving the 30-year-old Thomas a real shot at a bounce-back season. The Broncos also are expected to retain Emmanuel Sanders, but the rest of the offense is rife with question marks, including the future of lead back C.J. Anderson.