Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Still not at practice
Thomas (groin) wasn't present at Monday's practice, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
Thomas hurt his groin in Denver's third preseason game and seemingly hasn't practiced since. The Broncos haven't expressed any concern about the injury, but Thomas' continued absence from practice suggests he could be in danger of missing the regular-season opener next Monday against the Chargers. The team's first injury report will be released Thursday afternoon/evening.
