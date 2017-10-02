Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Struggles in Sunday's win
Thomas caught one of five targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Raiders.
Thomas tied for second on the team in targets, but an inefficient day from Trevor Siemian severely curbed his production. Over the first three contests, Thomas had been quite consistent and was coming off his most productive game of the season prior to this dud. Thomas should remain one of the top options in the Denver passing attack, but this was a reminder that quarterback play could potentially still limit his output at times this season.
