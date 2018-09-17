Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Targeted 11 times in win
Thomas caught five of 11 targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over Oakland.
The five grabs were good enough to lead the team on the day, as were the targets, which makes back-to-back weeks of ten or more targets to open the season for Thomas. Emmanuel Sanders has been far more efficient and productive so far, but better days are ahead for the Georgia Tech product with that kind of target share, especially if he continues to get several deep shots per game like in this contest. The 30-year-old will try and get back in the end zone Week 3 at Baltimore.
