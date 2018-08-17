Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: To get longer look
Denver's starters, including Thomas, figure to play between a quarter and a quarter and a half Saturday against Chicago, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Thomas caught just one pass in limited action during the preseason opener. The arrival of Case Keenum has led to some hope that Thomas can rebound after one of the worst seasons of his career, a 2017 marked by nagging injuries and terrible quarterback play. For those looking to see if those hopes will come to fruition, Saturday's extended action should be revealing.
More News
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Adjusts diet in offseason•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Lining up everywhere•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Will sit out rest of minicamp•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Skips team drills following foot tweak•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Faces future threat•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Staying in Denver•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Zero-RB is still viable
It's gone out of vogue in recent years, but Heath Cummings says we should give zero-RB a chance...
-
No. 2 in non-PPR: Bell or Zeke?
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Le'Veon Bell vs....