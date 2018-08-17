Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: To get longer look

Denver's starters, including Thomas, figure to play between a quarter and a quarter and a half Saturday against Chicago, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Thomas caught just one pass in limited action during the preseason opener. The arrival of Case Keenum has led to some hope that Thomas can rebound after one of the worst seasons of his career, a 2017 marked by nagging injuries and terrible quarterback play. For those looking to see if those hopes will come to fruition, Saturday's extended action should be revealing.