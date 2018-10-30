Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Trade to Houston imminent
The Broncos are expected to trade Thomas to the Texans on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
There was an expectation that Thomas would be dealt before Tuesday's 4:00 PM ET deadline, and Houston is a logical landing spot with Will Fuller out for the season due to a torn ACL and rookie Keke Coutee tending to a hamstring injury.
