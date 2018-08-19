Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Unlikely to play Saturday
Thomas wasn't in uniform during pregame warmups Saturday against the Bears, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.
On Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reported that the first-teamers would log one to one and a half quarters of game action in preseason Week 2, but Thomas appears as if he'll remain on the sideline Saturday. If Thomas indeed does so, there will be plenty of targets available for rookies Courtland Sutton (knee) and DeSean Hamilton with the starting unit.
More News
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: To get longer look•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Adjusts diet in offseason•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Lining up everywhere•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Will sit out rest of minicamp•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Skips team drills following foot tweak•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Faces future threat•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...