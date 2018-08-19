Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Unlikely to play Saturday

Thomas wasn't in uniform during pregame warmups Saturday against the Bears, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.

On Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reported that the first-teamers would log one to one and a half quarters of game action in preseason Week 2, but Thomas appears as if he'll remain on the sideline Saturday. If Thomas indeed does so, there will be plenty of targets available for rookies Courtland Sutton (knee) and DeSean Hamilton with the starting unit.