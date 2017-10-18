Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Watching practice from sideline
Thomas (lower leg) doesn't appear to be participating in Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Thomas is at least present, which means he could still practice in a limited capacity during the portion that isn't open to the media. He was able to play through his leg injury in the second half of Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants, but despite finishing the game with 10 receptions he's apparently not back at full health as the Broncos begin preparation for a Week 7 road game against the Chargers. Fellow wideouts Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie are expected to miss the game with ankle injuries, and Cody Latimer (knee) may not be ready to return. Everything points to Thomas taking on a massive workload, assuming his own injury is something he can play through again.
