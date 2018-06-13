Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Will sit out rest of minicamp

Thomas (foot) will sit out the final two days of mandatory minicamp, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Thomas tweaked his toe during Tuesday's session and is apparently dealing with some soreness. He did indicate, however, that he wanted to practice, so it doesn't sound like anything serious. Thomas should be healthy for the start of training camp in late July.

