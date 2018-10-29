Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Won't be surprised by trade
Thomas believes his odds of being dealt before the Tuesday trade deadline are 50-50, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
The chances increased Sunday when the Broncos fell to 3-5 with a 30-23 loss in Kansas City. The 30-year-old wideout acknowledged the possibility of a trade last week, but it made sense for the team to see what happened Sunday before making such an important decision. Thomas is the longest-tenured player on the roster and has another year remaining on his contract after 2018. His departure would free up snaps and targets for rookie wideouts Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton (knee). Houston and Washington stand out as potential playoff teams in need of help at wide receiver.
