Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Won't be traded this week

The Broncos aren't actively shopping Thomas and won't trade him this week, but they may listen to offers next week ahead of the Tuesday trade deadline, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Sitting at 3-4 and coming off a blowout victory, it makes sense for the Broncos to see what happens Sunday in Kansas City before they consider trading away a key starter. It does seem like a decent be this is Thomas' last season in Denver, as the team presumably envisions a feature with rookie wideouts Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton (knee) taking snaps alongside Emmanuel Sanders (ankle). Of course, Hamilton has three receptions on 101 snaps and doesn't seem likely to play this week, while Sutton has caught only 14 of 33 targets (42 percent). The 30-year-old Thomas is still an important part of Denver's offense, but he could probably be had for the right price next Monday/Tuesday if the Broncos can't pull off an upset in KC.