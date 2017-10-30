Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Active Monday
Wolfe (hand) will give it a go for Monday's game versus the Chiefs.
Wolfe's presence will be helpful for the Broncos' defense heading into Monday's key divisional matchup versus the Chiefs. Assuming he does not suffer any setbacks, he appears on track to handle his usual workload.
