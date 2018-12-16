Wolfe (concussion) is active for Saturday's game against the Browns.

The expectation was that Wolfe would be healthy to play, and the team confirmed it Saturday when he was not listed on the inactive list. Wolfe has just 1.5 sacks through 13 games this season but could have more opportunities with the likes of Shaquil Barrett (hip) and Shane Ray (coach's decision) sidelined.

