Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Avoids devastating injury
Early reports are that Wolfe (ankle) suffered an ankle sprain during Saturday's practice, Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC reports.
Wolfe getting carted off could have been a nightmare scenario for a Denver defensive line that has already lost do-it-all Billy Winn to a torn ACL and is still waiting for Kyle Peko to return from a foot fracture suffered in minicamp. As Renck notes, a sprained ankle can be a pesky injury, but Wolfe seems to have dodged a bullet.
