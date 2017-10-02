Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Brings down Derek Carr
Wolfe posted three tackles and a sack in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Raiders.
Wolfe made his presence felt early in the third quarter, foiling an attempted conversion on 3rd and 10 for an eight-yard loss on the sack, his first of the season. Wolfe has been labeled the heart and soul of a Denver defensive front that has suffocated opposing offensive rushing attacks, but that kind of utility seldom shows up in stat sheets.
