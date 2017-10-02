Play

Wolfe posted three tackles and a sack in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Raiders.

Wolfe made his presence felt early in the third quarter, foiling an attempted conversion on 3rd and 10 for an eight-yard loss on the sack, his first of the season. Wolfe has been labeled the heart and soul of a Denver defensive front that has suffocated opposing offensive rushing attacks, but that kind of utility seldom shows up in stat sheets.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories