Wolfe posted three tackles and a sack in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Raiders.

Wolfe made his presence felt early in the third quarter, foiling an attempted conversion on 3rd and 10 for an eight-yard loss on the sack, his first of the season. Wolfe has been labeled the heart and soul of a Denver defensive front that has suffocated opposing offensive rushing attacks, but that kind of utility seldom shows up in stat sheets.