Wolfe left and won't return to Sunday's contest against the Packers due to an ankle injury, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.

Wolfe was carted off the field in the second quarter, which suggests he's dealing with serious injury. With the veteran sidelined, DeMarcus Walker and Dre'Mont Jones would be in line for an increase in reps. Expect the team to have an update on Wolfe's status following Sunday's game.