Wolfe (ribs) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at San Francisco, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Wolfe sustained a small cartilage tear in his ribs during last Sunday's win over the Bengals, but is apparently healthy enough to avoid the questionable tag. It remains to be seen if the 28-year-old faces any limitations from the injury, but he should take up his usual starting spot at defensive end against the 49ers.

More News
Our Latest Stories