Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Could be headed to IR
Coach Vance Joseph said Monday that Wolfe (neck) could be placed on injured reserve, Nick Kosmider of The Denver Post reports.
Wolfe missed his first game of the season Sunday due to the neck injury he suffered in the previous week's loss to the Raiders. He's failed to practice since, and it doesn't look to good for the 27-year-old. With the Broncos' season pretty much a lost cause already, it would not be surprising to see the team exercise caution with the lineman and shut him down for the year.
