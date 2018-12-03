Coach Vance Joseph said Monday that Wolfe (ribs) is day-to-day, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Wolfe suffered a "small tear in rib cartilage" during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals. It's positive news that the veteran defensive end is not nursing a significant injury, but his Week 14 availability nonetheless remains in question. If Wolfe were to miss any time, Zach Kerr would benefit from an increased defensive role.

