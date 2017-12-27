Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Dealing with spinal stenosis
Wolfe has spinal stenosis in the C7 segment of his neck, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Wolfe reiterated that this won't be the end of his career, as he wants at least four more years in the league. However, he admits that an elbow injury he suffered in the 2016 campaign made his neck injury worse, as he would engage with his head and neck more on tackles. The sixth-year defensive end had 31 tackles (18 solo) and two sacks through 11 games in 2017.
