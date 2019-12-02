Play

Wolfe dislocated his elbow in Sunday's win over the Chargers, Rayn O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports.

While it's too early to speculate at this point, a dislocated elbow usually leads to a 3-6 week absence, which means it's possible Wolfe will miss the remainder of the season. Expect a more concrete timetable on his absence to be established in the coming days.

