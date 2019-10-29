Broncos' Derek Wolfe: Drops QB twice
Wolfe registered three tackles (two solo), two sacks and three quarterback hits in Sunday's 15-13 win over the Broncos.
Wolfe already has more quarterback pressures through eight games (12) than the entire 2018 season (10), and it's finally turning into production with four sacks over the last three contests. The 29-year-old will look to keep it up against in Week 9 against Baker Mayfield, who has been sacked on average three times per game.
