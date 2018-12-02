Wolfe said following Sunday's game against the Bengals that he didn't suffer any broken ribs, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Wolfe left Sunday's game due to the injury and ultimately was ruled out for the remainder of the game. The fact that Wolfe didn't suffer any breaks in his ribs is a positive sign for his Week 14 availability. Expect next week's practice report to give a clearer indication as to whether or not Wolfe can suit up against the 49ers in Week 14.