Broncos general manager John Elway said Wednesday that he expects Wolfe to remain with the team for the start of the 2018 campaign and make a full recovery from offseason neck surgery, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports. "Sounds like [Wolfe] is doing really well. He's happy with the surgery so far," Elway said. "[Wolfe] is another one we plan on going forward with."

Elway's comments mimicked what was suggested earlier Wednesday by head coach Vance Joseph, who said he "absolutely" wants to see Wolfe with the Broncos in 2018 and beyond, according to Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com. Wolfe, who signed a four-year, $36.7 million contract extension with Denver in January 2016, was placed on injured reserve shortly after suffering a neck injury Nov. 26 against the Raiders, finishing the season with 31 tackles and two sacks in 11 contests. He was later diagnosed with spinal stenosis, but despite the severity of that condition, the 28-year-old Wolfe dismissed the possibility of retirement. While he could remain limited or unavailable for the Broncos' offseason program, Wolfe is expected to be back to full strength by the end of training camp and settle back into a starting role at defensive end.